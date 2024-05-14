Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Centuri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRI

Centuri Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CTRI opened at $24.76 on Monday. Centuri has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

In other news, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250 in the last three months.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.