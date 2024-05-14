PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

