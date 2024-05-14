Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortrea updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

