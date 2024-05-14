Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.28.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,808 shares of company stock worth $129,530 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

