Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,984 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $82,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nordson by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $273.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.90 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.73 and its 200-day moving average is $254.42.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

