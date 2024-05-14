eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

