QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,932 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,932 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TAK opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

