Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,972 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.68% of MYR Group worth $88,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MYR Group by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

MYRG opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

