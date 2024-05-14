Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,585 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.35% of MKS Instruments worth $92,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187,884 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $21,052,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after buying an additional 840,322 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,147.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,307. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

