Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $96.76 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,136,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $96,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,188,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,518,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock worth $1,409,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

