Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of nVent Electric worth $93,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NVT opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

