Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $99.85 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Graphic Packaging worth $99,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after buying an additional 628,663 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,241,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,629,000 after purchasing an additional 727,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.