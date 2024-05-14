Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $104,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Insider Activity

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

