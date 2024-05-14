PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of PDD worth $106,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDD in the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.81. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

