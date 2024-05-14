First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

FDL stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

