Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $47.26 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $47.26 million and approximately $240,839.07 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,669,051 coins and its circulating supply is 36,017,217 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,662,660 with 36,012,417 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.32157745 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $300,275.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

