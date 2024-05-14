Vertcoin Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $12,045.69 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,834.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.44 or 0.00703223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00129409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00218171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00097839 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,372,060 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

