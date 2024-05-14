Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.26

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $94.53 million and approximately $371,304.12 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,834.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.44 or 0.00703223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00129409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00218171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00097839 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,214,092 coins and its circulating supply is 75,213,255 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

