Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,583 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.13% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $62,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BECN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

