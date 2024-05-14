Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 492,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after buying an additional 715,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

