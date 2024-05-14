Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3,718.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 167,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

UL stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

