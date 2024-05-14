Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 157 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

HCA stock opened at $317.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.04 and its 200-day moving average is $300.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $3,714,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

