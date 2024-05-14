AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,937.92 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,054.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,806.69.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,108.83.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

