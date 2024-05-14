Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $291.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.44. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,169 shares of company stock worth $14,689,855. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

