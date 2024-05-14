Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after buying an additional 1,369,723 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,441,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,798,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,639,000 after acquiring an additional 812,916 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.