Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Declines By 19.8%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

