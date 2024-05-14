Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 55.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $8,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

