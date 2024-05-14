Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Decreases By 38.1%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 212,700 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

About Antelope Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.