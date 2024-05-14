NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9,326.00

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,326 ($117.13) and last traded at GBX 9,324 ($117.11), with a volume of 122877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,262 ($116.33).
NEXT Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,414.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,886.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,359.56.
NEXT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,155.49%.
Insider Activity at NEXT
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.