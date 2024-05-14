GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:GNT opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
