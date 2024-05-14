The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

