The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.17.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
