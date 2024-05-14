bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $5.51.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bpost NV/SA will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

