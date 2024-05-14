WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5887 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
WH Group Price Performance
Shares of WH Group stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. WH Group has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.
WH Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.