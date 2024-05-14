WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5887 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

WH Group Price Performance

Shares of WH Group stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. WH Group has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

