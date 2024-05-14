Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,895,000 after buying an additional 251,065 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after buying an additional 156,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.