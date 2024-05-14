Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,488,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,011,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

