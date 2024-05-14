Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

