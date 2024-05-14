Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

