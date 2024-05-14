Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,215 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,066 shares of company stock worth $52,199,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $284.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $198.92 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

