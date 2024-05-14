Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 125,147 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.11% of Urban Outfitters worth $235,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

