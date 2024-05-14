Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.87% of Arcosa worth $236,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.