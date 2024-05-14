Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 686,689 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,856,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.87% of Flex worth $239,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Flex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,452 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

