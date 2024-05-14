Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,945,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $237,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

