Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Microchip Technology worth $241,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

