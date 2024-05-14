Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 14,300 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $206.61 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.54 and its 200 day moving average is $173.11. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.