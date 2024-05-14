National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

