Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOX opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.97. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $134.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.