Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,464 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $243,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,800.02 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,772.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,634.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

