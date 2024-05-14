Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.78% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $245,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $132,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $290.63 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.52. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $17.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,162,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

