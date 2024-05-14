Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.86% of AutoNation worth $246,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AN

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.