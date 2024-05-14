Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $252,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,691,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,412,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $265.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $273.00.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

